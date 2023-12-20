Suspect in custody following shooting that left 1 with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is in custody Tuesday night after a shooting that left a person with life-threatening injuries.

KCPD said the shooting happened just before 7:20 p.m. in the 7000 block of Agnes Avenue.

A victim at the scene appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

The suspect was located by police at the scene and taken into custody without any further incident.

KCPD did not provide an update on the victim or suspect’s gender.

