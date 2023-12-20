Shelter KC celebrates Christmas at the Crossroads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shelter KC expects hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in our city to receive gifts and share in a dinner at this year’s Christmas at the Crossroads.

“Every year we seem to be growing in numbers, the word gets out that this is a special event and so we’re actually expecting a larger number of folks to come. We’re hoping to serve about 700-800 homeless adult men and women this year.” said Shelter KC Communications Specialist Chloe Hart.

70% of people at last year’s event hadn’t used their services in the past so it was a brand-new group to take care of. All of them learning what they do while enjoying being surrounded by caring individuals wanting to help.

“A lot of people come from homes where maybe aren’t great or maybe they have not had contact with their family for a long time.”

The word of this event travels across the city with their outreach operations and local partners handing out fliers.

“Even the people I see every day who live in our shelter currently, I just see the joy on their face that we’re giving them and it’s a great feeling to know that we’re able to provide that hope during this season.”

This year’s care packages include body wash, deodorant, toothpaste, boots, coats, gloves, and more. The shelter will need to re-up when the event is all said and done.

“This event’s amazing. We give out a lot of our supplies and so some of those things we actually run out of. So those basic toiletries, are a big one. Deodorant and razors I know are two we run out of a lot.”

You can help stock up on the following full-size items:

Chapstick

Body wash

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Hats

Gloves

Razors

Shaving cream

Christmas cards filled out with an encouraging message.

Items can be delivered to the Shelter KC Administration Office (1520 Cherry Street) between Monday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also take monetary donations to help their services.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.