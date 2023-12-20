Aging & Style
‘Shawnee Secret Santa,’ police team up surprising residents with $100

Every year, the Shawnee Secret Santa teams up with police officers to surprise community members with $100 bills.
Every year, the Shawnee Secret Santa teams up with police officers to surprise community members with $100 bills.(City of Shawnee)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee’s Secret Santa, an anonymous gift giver who donates large amounts of money to Shawnee residents, has again recruited help from the elves in blue — officers with the Shawnee Police Department.

Since 2015, Shawnee’s Secret Santa has asked police officers to find people in the community who “need some cheer” during Christmastime. The officers then surprise strangers living, working or visiting Shawnee with $100 bills.

The anonymous donor has donated over $90,000 to Shawnee’s residents and an additional $67,000 to the Shawnee Police Department to improve officer training. With the help of Shawnee Secret Santa, the department has built a new K9 obstacle course, a side-by-side ATV for large Shawnee events, improved the K9 training field and upgraded the department’s drone equipment.

This year, the donor will give an additional $10,000 to the department to purchase upgraded medical kits for patrol vehicles lacking one. The medical kits can be used to provide lifesaving treatment, the department wrote in a press release.

“It may not be tomorrow,” Shawnee Police Chief Sam Larson said. “It may not be next week, but someday this will absolutely save lives.”

The Secret Santa has donated a total of $157,000 since 2015.

