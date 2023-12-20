Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Senior pastor named at Village Church

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE. Kan. (KCTV) - In the days leading up to Christmas few are busier than clergy, and one reverend is preparing for Christmas with a new job title.

On Sunday, Rev. Dr. Rodger Nishioka received a unanimous vote to become senior pastor at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village.

Rev. Dr. Nishioka’s great-grandparents emigrated to the United States from Japan and as an Asian-American, he is the first non-white senior pastor in the church’s nearly 75 year history.

The Reverend told KCTV5 he sees parallels between his great-grandparent’s story and the story of Christ.

“The immigrant experience, not unlike what Jesus Christ experienced going back and forth between Egypt and the Holy Land, I believe those kinds of experiences helped broaden understanding of who we are and who we are called to be.”

Rev. Dr. Nishioka has worked at Village Church for 8 years, previously serving as co-pastor and senior associate pastor.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and...
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student
FILE — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.
MO Supreme Court dismisses taxpayers’ lawsuits against Jackson County
Police arrested two suspects Monday night after they discovered thousands of dollars worth of...
Two arrested, accused of stealing over $47K from local Walmarts
Speeding driver in critical condition after crash on NW Barry Road

Latest News

(FILE) “It means everything”: Cars 4 Heroes gives away vehicles to families in need
“It means everything”: Cars 4 Heroes gives away vehicles to families in need
“It means everything”: Cars 4 Heroes gives away vehicles to families in need
“It means everything”: Cars 4 Heroes gives away vehicles to families in need
Senior pastor named at Village Church
Christmas at the Crossroads
Shelter KC celebrates Christmas at the Crossroads