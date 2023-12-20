Senior pastor named at Village Church

PRAIRIE VILLAGE. Kan. (KCTV) - In the days leading up to Christmas few are busier than clergy, and one reverend is preparing for Christmas with a new job title.

On Sunday, Rev. Dr. Rodger Nishioka received a unanimous vote to become senior pastor at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village.

Rev. Dr. Nishioka’s great-grandparents emigrated to the United States from Japan and as an Asian-American, he is the first non-white senior pastor in the church’s nearly 75 year history.

The Reverend told KCTV5 he sees parallels between his great-grandparent’s story and the story of Christ.

“The immigrant experience, not unlike what Jesus Christ experienced going back and forth between Egypt and the Holy Land, I believe those kinds of experiences helped broaden understanding of who we are and who we are called to be.”

Rev. Dr. Nishioka has worked at Village Church for 8 years, previously serving as co-pastor and senior associate pastor.

