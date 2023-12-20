Search leads to discovery of teen’s body in crashed vehicle in western Kansas

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A nearly month-long search led first responders to discover the body of a teen in his vehicle that crashed in rural western Kansas.

The Dodge City Police Department says that on Tuesday, Dec. 19, missing 17-year-old Cody Ceniceros was found deceased inside his vehicle following a nearly month-long search.

DCPD noted that Ceniceros was reported missing on Nov. 24 after he had last been seen at his father’s home. He left in a 1999 red Chevrolet Tracker.

The vehicle Cody Ceniceros was last seen driving on Nov. 24, 2023. (National Center of Missing & Exploited Children)

Nearly two weeks after his disappearance, Cody’s mother, Roxanne, told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that this was not normal behavior for her son. She said she just wanted to bring him home.

Finally, on Tuesday, first responders said they found Cody’s Tracker had crashed in a remote area of Ford County - off 117 Rd. and Lariat Way. The vehicle had veered off the road, drove through a farm field east of the intersection and launched into the air. It then rolled over.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the owner of the field found the vehicle on Tuesday and reported it. The vehicle was confirmed to belong to Cody by DCPD lead detective, Sgt. James Nau, who also identified his body at the scene.

Investigators noted that preliminary assessments suggest Cody succumbed to his injuries most likely immediately.

“Our hearts are with Cody’s family during this difficult time,” Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis said. “The outpouring of community support in the search for Cody, and the family’s tireless efforts, are deeply appreciated.”

DCPD said the Kansas Highway Patrol fatality crash team is conducting a thorough investigation into the crash and an autopsy will be performed to determine Cody’s cause of death.

“This public release is issued due to the extensive community involvement in the search for Cody,” Chief Francis noted. “I ask the public to please keep in mind that this is a preliminary release and our understanding of what happened could change as we move through this investigation. I extend my deepest sympathies to all impacted by this tragedy and thank everyone involved in the search efforts.”

The Ceniceros family has asked for time to grieve the loss of their son.

“We cannot express our gratitude for the overpour of love and support you showed all of us through everything,” the family said on the Justice 4 Cody Ceniceros Facebook page. “Thank you so very much.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.