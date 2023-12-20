Potential owners hope to bring new life to the Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mayor Quinton Lucas believes positive change is on its way to Kansas City. His belief comes after Lucas and other city officials traveled to Dallas Tuesday to meet with the Highland Park Village Partners to discuss the future of the Country Club Plaza.

The mayor described the meeting as one of the best he’s had while in office.

“A lot of what we wanted was, ‘Do you have a plan? How will you fulfill that plan?’” he told KCTV5 upon returning Tuesday night at Kansas City International Airport.

According to the mayor, HP had plenty of ideas including completing its purchase of the Plaza by early next year.

“They’re going to work on their business side of the deal,” Lucas said. “They’re very optimistic that closing comes soon. After that, I expect them to have conversations not just with myself or with the city manager, but also with neighborhoods.”

The Dallas-based firm told the mayor, his chief of staff, and the city manager that they plan to restore the Plaza to its glory days. The company is considering more events, jobs, better security, and affordable housing.

“They have plans for housing.” The mayor went on to say, “I think what they’re looking at is a lot more of a mix. First-floor retail and maybe a three- or four-story type building that works and integrates with the neighborhood. Frankly, matches kind of the tradition of the neighborhoods around the Plaza itself already. That’s the sort of talk we’re looking at.”

The firm also shared their thoughts on the Plaza being turned into a pedestrian walk space.

“They told the mayor they weren’t really interested in this idea of converting some of the streets in the Plaza to purely pedestrian corridors,” Kevin Collison with CityScene KC said. “They do maybe want to introduce some things like pavers to make the streets feel more pedestrian-friendly.”

Collison says the mayor also told him safety is a major priority for HP.

“The folks in Dallas intend to beef up the private security side of this. They plan to work with the Kansas City Police Department.”

As the firm continues to work behind-the-scenes to finalize the closing details, the city is eager to bring new life back to Kansas City.

“When I was walking around Highland Park, their development in Dallas, I saw on one side of the street Louis Vuitton and Hermes,” the mayor said. “I also saw the local boots store. I saw a local place that was selling knick-knacks for Christmas. I think that’s the type of mix many Kansas Citians want when they think about the Country Club Plaza.”

