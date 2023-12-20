Police search for teen girls who may have been picked up by third party in JC

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Junction City are searching for two teenage girls reported as missing runaways they believe may have been picked up by a third party.

The Junction City Police Department says on Tuesday, Dec. 19, that Hayden Lynch, 15, and Taylor Sperry, 16, were both recently reported missing. Law enforcement officials continue to search for the teen girls.

Kansas Missing & Unsolved said the pair were reported as missing and endangered runaways and were last seen in Junction City around 7 p.m. on Sunday. It is unknown who picked the pair up, however, their last known location was the Deertrail area.

Lynch has been described as a 5-foot-1, 125-pound white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Both sides of her nose have been pierced and she does wear braces on her teeth.

Sperry has been described as a 5-foot-3, 130-pound white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a dimple on her right cheek and a smiley face tattoo on her left hand.

Anyone with information about the girls’ whereabouts should report it to JCPD at 785-762-5912 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

