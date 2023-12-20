Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Police search for teen girls who may have been picked up by third party in JC

Hayden Lynch (left) and Taylor Sperry (right).
Hayden Lynch (left) and Taylor Sperry (right).(Kansas Missing & Unsolved)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Junction City are searching for two teenage girls reported as missing runaways they believe may have been picked up by a third party.

The Junction City Police Department says on Tuesday, Dec. 19, that Hayden Lynch, 15, and Taylor Sperry, 16, were both recently reported missing. Law enforcement officials continue to search for the teen girls.

Kansas Missing & Unsolved said the pair were reported as missing and endangered runaways and were last seen in Junction City around 7 p.m. on Sunday. It is unknown who picked the pair up, however, their last known location was the Deertrail area.

Lynch has been described as a 5-foot-1, 125-pound white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Both sides of her nose have been pierced and she does wear braces on her teeth.

Sperry has been described as a 5-foot-3, 130-pound white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a dimple on her right cheek and a smiley face tattoo on her left hand.

Anyone with information about the girls’ whereabouts should report it to JCPD at 785-762-5912 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and...
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student
FILE — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.
MO Supreme Court dismisses taxpayers’ lawsuits against Jackson County
Police arrested two suspects Monday night after they discovered thousands of dollars worth of...
Two arrested, accused of stealing over $47K from local Walmarts
Robert Holmes (45) of the Kansas City Chiefs, scores from the three yard line against the...
Chiefs mourn passing of former offensive lineman Ed Budde at 83

Latest News

The collision caused the car to catch fire, with KCPD reporting that it was “consumed.”
‘The vehicle was consumed by fire’: KCPD reports fatal wrong-way crash on 71 Highway
What to wear
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 50s Wednesday
Cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 50s Wednesday
Cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 50s Wednesday
House Fire, E. 27th Terrace
KCFD fights an apartment and house fire overnight