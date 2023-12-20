Aging & Style
Lawrence police report body of missing 73-year-old man may have been found

The Lawrence Police Department said Jerry Dean Adams was reported missing on Dec. 19 and last...
The Lawrence Police Department said Jerry Dean Adams was reported missing on Dec. 19 and last seen on Dec. 11. They are asking for the public's help in finding him.(Smith, Angela L. | Lawrence Police Department)
By Jenna Barackman and Zoë Shriner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department announced that a man missing for about a week may have been found dead in his car.

73-year-old Jerry Dean Adams disappeared on Dec. 11. Police believed he was driving a white 2002 Chevrolet van and was last known to be leaving Lawrence around 9:15 a.m. that day. He was reported missing just over a week later on Dec. 19.

On Dec. 19, Lawrence police canceled the Silver Alert, saying “While we do not have details to provide, we wanted to update the public on the status of the alert.”

The next day, on Dec. 20, Lawrence police reported that they located the 2002 Chevrolet van with a deceased man inside. The man has not been positively identified at this time, but “investigators believe it is Mr. Adams.”

LPD says there is no indication at this time that the man’s death was a homicide, but they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding it with KCPD.

“We want to again offer our thanks to the public for their assistance, and our sincere condolences to Mr. Adams’s family,” LPD said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

