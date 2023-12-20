KCPD releases update on man found dead in SUV after it was towed to police station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD’s classification of a January 2023 murder has been changed after new information was released.

In January 2023, the body of 24-year-old Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr. was found in his SUV after being towed to a Missouri police station.

At the time, questions were raised as to why officers did not search the vehicle before they towed it, even though they saw a bullet hole in the driver’s seat and blood on the floorboards.

However, the car was originally towed because it had been found via GPS at the home of someone who did not own it but claimed it belonged to their uncle. Officers were able to persuade the person making those claims to let them tow it away only after Blackstone Jr.’s father, Adam Blackstone Sr., used a remote starter to turn on the vehicle, proving ownership of it.

It was only after the SUV arrived at the police station that Blackstone Jr.’s body was found.

On Wednesday, nearly a year after the original crime, KCPD announced that the murder was “proven to occur in Creek County, Oklahoma” and the case will be removed from KCMO homicide statistics as a result. It will instead be classified as a “dead body” case.

At this time, there is no further information regarding the case.

