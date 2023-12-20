Aging & Style
KCI expecting 24 percent increase in holiday travel compared to last year

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City International Airport is gearing up for another busy holiday season of travel at a level previously unseen before.

Airport officials said they expect near-record passenger numbers during the first year of travel at new terminal which opened Feb. 28, 2023.

KCI officials said the Aviation Department estimates more than 410,000 travelers will arrive and depart from the airport. That number is 24 percent busier than 2022.

Officials also said the department expects the busiest travel days to be December 21, 22, 28 and 29.

Passengers are encouraged to use FlyKC.com to check flight statuses and check in online. With near-record passenger numbers, those traveling this holiday season are suggested to arrive at least two hours prior to departure time.

