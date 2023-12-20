Aging & Style
KCFD fights an apartment and house fire overnight

KCFD fights an apartment and house fire minutes apart early Wednesday
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Firefighters responded to an apartment and house fire less than an hour apart early Wednesday morning.

The first, a house fire in the 2500 block of 24th Terrace broke out around 3:15 a.m. Crews reported heavy fire from the second floor leading to the use of multiple hand lines to fight the flames. A search of the home came back all clear and no injuries were reported. Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

Shortly after, KCFD responded to an apartment fire just after 430 am. in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue. Crews reported heavy fire from the third floor but a thorough search came back all clear. No injuries were reported as the apartment building is not occupied. Dangerous buildings have been ordered. The fire was placed under control by 5 a.m. and the cause is under investigation.

Apartment Fire, Wabash Ave.
Apartment Fire, Wabash Ave.(KCTV 5)

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

