KC man faces multiple felony charges after shooting outside man's home

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fatal shooting of a man outside a Kansas City residence on Monday night has led to multiple felony charges against a man.

Gabriel B. Eredia faces second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action following a shooting in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to court records filed Tuesday, KCPD officers responded to the sound of gunfire in Kansas City and were unable to initially locate a crime scene. Several minutes later, officers were dispatched to a person who was found shot outside a residence in the 1800 block of Mercier Ave.

The man was found dead when police found him, according to court documents.

A witness identified Eredia, who was already a federally convicted felon and prohibited from carrying a firearm.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Eredia’s DNA was also found on spent shell casings at the crime scene.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

