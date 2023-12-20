Aging & Style
KC Chiefs hosting ‘Mama Kelce’s Cookies’ fundraiser during Christmas Day game

Donna Kelce's famous chocolate chip cookies will be sold at both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles games on Christmas. Proceeds from the bake sale will benefit charities her sons help.(Aramark Sports + Entertainment)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans attending the Christmas Day game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium are in for a treat.

Aramark is teaming up with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna, to sell her famous chocolate chip cookies to fans attending Monday afternoon’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Proceeds from “Mama Kelce’s Cookies” sales will benefit Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City. Aramark said it plans to match the money raised through the cookie sales.

Chiefs fans will find the cookies for sale inside Arrowhead Stadium at Kingdom Lodge. The location is in Section 136.

The cookies will also be sold during the Philadelphia Eagles game on Christmas Day. Proceeds raised in Philadelphia will support the Eagles Autism Foundation. Aramark will also match the donation to that organization.

“I am so excited to work with Aramark to bring my cookies to Chiefs’ and Eagles’ fans on Christmas day. In this season of giving, it means so much to raise money for two great charities through an old-fashioned bake sale. My chocolate chip cookies have been a staple in our house for a long time, so it’s very special to share the recipe that my sons love with fans during the holidays. It’s even sweeter because the Eagles Autism Foundation and Operation Breakthrough will benefit; usually, it’s just my boys!” Kelce said.

Mama Kelce’s Cookies became famous when she delivered them to her sons on Opening Night of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona ahead of the big game in February.

