Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is a confirmed Swiftie. Here’s what’s on her playlist.
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The sunflower state’s leader has cashed in on the Taylor Swift craze.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made her Taylor Swift debut Wednesday afternoon, shouting out the superstar and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a post on X.
In a subsequent post on X, she said Swift gave her a “Reputation” friendship bracelet at a recent Chiefs game, referencing one of Swift’s studio albums. Included in the post was a customized Eras Tour poster for her state and a track list.
Here’s what Swift songs she’s been blasting:
- “Breathe”
- “The Man”
- “You Need to Calm Down”
- “Champagne Problems”
- “King of My Heart”
- “Dear John”
- “Mean”
- “All Too Well”
- “I Knew You Were Trouble”
- “Last Great American Dynasty”
- “Hoax”
- “Exile”
- “Mirrorball”
- “Should’ve Said No”
- “Shake It Off”
- “You’re On Your Own Kid”
