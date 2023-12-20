Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is a confirmed Swiftie. Here’s what’s on her playlist.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The sunflower state’s leader has cashed in on the Taylor Swift craze.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made her Taylor Swift debut Wednesday afternoon, shouting out the superstar and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a post on X.

Now that @taylorswift13 has been spending more time in Kansas — thanks @tkelce! — my fearless staff thought it was time I drop everything now and give her music a proper listen. pic.twitter.com/idhkiNDA1s — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) December 20, 2023

In a subsequent post on X, she said Swift gave her a “Reputation” friendship bracelet at a recent Chiefs game, referencing one of Swift’s studio albums. Included in the post was a customized Eras Tour poster for her state and a track list.

Here’s what Swift songs she’s been blasting:

“Breathe”

“The Man”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Champagne Problems”

“King of My Heart”

“Dear John”

“Mean”

“All Too Well”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“Last Great American Dynasty”

“Hoax”

“Exile”

“Mirrorball”

“Should’ve Said No”

“Shake It Off”

“You’re On Your Own Kid”

Check out the personalized CD with handpicked tracks I received from my staff. It pairs well with the Reputation friendship bracelet a Swiftie gave me at a recent @Chiefs game. What other songs should I check out? pic.twitter.com/n1gGH0I6lh — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) December 20, 2023

