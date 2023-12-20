Jackson County Board of Equalization suspends homeowner appeal hearings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A notice has been posted on the Jackson County Board of Equalization website explaining, “All BOE phone hearings are being postponed starting 12/20/2023 until further notice.”

It’s unclear why the hearings have been abruptly postponed.

A homeowner called KCTV5 and explained he was told it’s due to the Missouri Attorney General and State Tax Commission lawsuit filed against Jackson County on Tuesday. That lawsuit additionally named the Board of Equalization or BOE as defendants.

15,000 appeals are left to be heard. For homeowners protesting their values- it’s unclear if the BOE refusing to hold hearings means their appeals will now move to the Missouri State Tax Commission.

The Board of Equalization currently consists of V. Edwin Stoll, Forestine Beasley and Lauren Allen.

KCTV5 has attempted to connect with those Board members and the Jackson County spokesperson for further information.

The three person is board is the next step for homeowners who have appealed but did not reach an agreement during the informal appeals process with the county.

The BOE is an independent board nominated by Jackson County Executive Frank White.

The BOE has been inundated with appeals for 2023. More than 55,000 appeals have been filed.

Tuesday’s lawsuit points a critical finger at the appeals process in Jackson County saying homeowners have encountered inconsistent rules and processes.

Defendants have made the physical conditions of seeking review virtually unbearable. For instance, a property owner appearing in person for review may be forced to wait upwards of five hours beyond the scheduled appointment time before being heard. If the property owner leaves for even a short time the property owner risks their name being called, missing their appointment, and having to start the process over again. Unsuspecting property owners that expect to be seen at or around their appointment time find themselves stranded without food, water (except for the building’s drinking fountain), or their essential medical devices or treatments.

The filing appears to refer to informal appeals because the formal BOE hearing have been via phone. Phone hearings became the norm during COVID but homeowners and attorneys question why an in-person process was not used for this assessment cycle.

The filing also says homeowners were coerced to drop appeals.

