“It means everything”: Cars 4 Heroes gives away vehicles to families in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For 28 years, Cars 4 Heroes has given away cars to veterans, active duty military, and first responders. During the holidays, the mission is extended even further, helping families who need a little extra help.

This year the group is giving away over 20 vehicles in six cities for Christmas. On December 20, Cars 4 Heroes gifted ten cars at Fowling Warehouse.

Adam Fitzgerald is one of the ten who was given a vehicle. Fitzgerald is a father of six and on November 26, 2023, his wife was killed in a car crash on I-49. She was only 29 years old.

Fitzgerald said just days after the crash, Cars 4 Heroes reached out and gifted the family a used van.

You can donate directly to the family’s GoFundMe here.

The nonprofit has awarded thousands of vehicles since it started in 1996. The group gives out cars throughout the entire year across the country.

Cars 4 Heroes partners with other organizations to give away car seats, gas cards, groceries, and toys. Everything given to families is through donations.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.