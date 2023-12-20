FORECAST: First Warns in place with rain expected Thursday afternoon and evening

A warming trend continues through midweek as temperatures gradually warm into the mid to upper 50s each afternoon. Thursday, the official start of Winter, will feel more like early Spring with temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal and rain chances returning. We’ll see the best chance of rain move in after dark with some lingering showers possible by Friday morning. Expect another warmer-than-normal day Friday as highs close in near 60 degrees in some spots.

Saturday should start out dry before rain fills in across the region very late at night with some pockets of heavy rain possible into Sunday. That’s when we have our next First Warn in place with rain creating higher impacts for travel across the area. By Christmas Day any rain we get from the weekend should be clearing out as temperatures get even colder. Temperatures could be falling throughout the day Monday, which means even though we are forecasting high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, that will likely occur early in the morning before we drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon.

