Five Missouri poisoning cases linked to recalled applesauce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five cases of Missouri children being poisoned by lead are linked to recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said it reported the cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but did not say where the victims live in the state. The Food and Drug Administration began investigating the issue earlier this month.

U.S. food inspectors found “extremely high” levels of lead in cinnamon at a plant in Ecuador that made applesauce pouches tainted with the metal, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday. The recalled pouches have been linked to dozens of illnesses in U.S. kids.

Cinnamon tested from the plant had lead levels more than 2,000 times higher than a maximum level proposed by the FDA, officials said. Investigators said it is possible the lead contamination may have been intentional.

The samples came from ground or powdered cinnamon from Negasmart, an Ecuadorian company that supplied the spice to Austrofoods, which made the pouches.

The agency is working to get all impacted products removed from store shelves. The Missouri Health Department warns that the products have a long shelf life, and may already be in kitchens across both Missouri and Kansas.

Anyone with the cinnamon apple puree and applesauce products involved in the recall is asked to empty the pouch into the trash before throwing away the package.

The recall includes:

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches 3-packs included in the recall WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches were sold nationally and are available through Amazon, Dollar Tree and other online stores.



Recalled Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack were sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores

Recalled Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches were sold at Weis grocery stores



Information about batch numbers can be found at fda.gov.

Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have been exposed to lead should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care. Consumers with questions can email the company at support@wanabanafruits.com.

