Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Five Missouri poisoning cases linked to recalled applesauce

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. U.S. food inspectors found “extremely high” lead levels in cinnamon at a plant in Ecuador that made applesauce pouches tainted with the metal. The recalled pouches have been linked to dozens of illnesses in U.S. kids. The FDA said Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, the agency is continuing to investigate.(FDA via AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five cases of Missouri children being poisoned by lead are linked to recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said it reported the cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but did not say where the victims live in the state. The Food and Drug Administration began investigating the issue earlier this month.

U.S. food inspectors found “extremely high” levels of lead in cinnamon at a plant in Ecuador that made applesauce pouches tainted with the metal, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday. The recalled pouches have been linked to dozens of illnesses in U.S. kids.

Cinnamon tested from the plant had lead levels more than 2,000 times higher than a maximum level proposed by the FDA, officials said. Investigators said it is possible the lead contamination may have been intentional.

ALSO READ: ER operations at Liberty Hospital remain disrupted as IT issue reaches second day

The samples came from ground or powdered cinnamon from Negasmart, an Ecuadorian company that supplied the spice to Austrofoods, which made the pouches.

The agency is working to get all impacted products removed from store shelves. The Missouri Health Department warns that the products have a long shelf life, and may already be in kitchens across both Missouri and Kansas.

Anyone with the cinnamon apple puree and applesauce products involved in the recall is asked to empty the pouch into the trash before throwing away the package.

ALSO READ: 2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot

The recall includes:

  • WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches
    • 3-packs included in the recall
    • WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches were sold nationally and are available through Amazon, Dollar Tree and other online stores.
  • Recalled Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack
    • Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack were sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores
  • Recalled Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches
    • Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches were sold at Weis grocery stores

Information about batch numbers can be found at fda.gov.

ALSO READ: Mayor Lucas meets with Dallas developers looking to purchase The Country Club Plaza

Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have been exposed to lead should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care. Consumers with questions can email the company at support@wanabanafruits.com.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and...
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student
FILE — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.
MO Supreme Court dismisses taxpayers’ lawsuits against Jackson County
Police arrested two suspects Monday night after they discovered thousands of dollars worth of...
Two arrested, accused of stealing over $47K from local Walmarts
Speeding driver in critical condition after crash on NW Barry Road

Latest News

Every year, the Shawnee Secret Santa teams up with police officers to surprise community...
‘Shawnee Secret Santa,’ police team up surprising residents with $100
ER operations were disrupted at Liberty Hospital due to an IT issue on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
ER operations at Liberty Hospital remain disrupted as IT issue reaches second day
Every year, officers team up with an anonymous Shawnee donor delivering $100 bills to strangers.
shawnee secret santa
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates