Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures stay warm before cold front arrives Christmas Day

By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warmer air and rain chances are the main focus for our holiday weekend forecast! Quiet and comfortable overnight into early Thursday with mid-40s for lows and mostly cloudy skies. Our next rain chance increases during the day on Thursday, prompting a First Warn.

A few light off-and-on showers are possible during the day, but the better rain chance comes later in the evening into the overnight. We could see a few minor travel impacts, but nothing major. Totals from this first wave should not exceed a quarter of an inch. A lingering shower could be leftover early Friday, otherwise Friday and Saturday look mostly dry with highs in the 50s continuing. Another First Warn is in place for Christmas Eve (Sunday).

This is when I think the more significant and steady rain will fall. New data wants to spit out over 1 inch of rain on Sunday alone. Right now, the timing looks to be through a good chunk of the day. This could cause impacts to travel and reduced visibility. We are expecting some spillover light showers Christmas morning on Monday. This is a large storm system that is going to be hard to shake, so more light scattered rain is possible on Tuesday. As a cold front comes in Monday into Monday afternoon, temperatures will drop from the 50s to the 30s. We should stay pretty chilly next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and...
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student
FILE — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.
MO Supreme Court dismisses taxpayers’ lawsuits against Jackson County
Police arrested two suspects Monday night after they discovered thousands of dollars worth of...
Two arrested, accused of stealing over $47K from local Walmarts
File: 2 hospitalized after serious Home Depot parking lot crash
2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot

Latest News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures stay warm before cold front arrives Christmas Day
What to wear
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 50s Wednesday
Cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 50s Wednesday
Cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 50s Wednesday
Kansas City's forecasted low temperatures for Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
FORECAST: First Warns in place with rain expected Thursday afternoon and evening