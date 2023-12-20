FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures stay warm before cold front arrives Christmas Day

Warmer air and rain chances are the main focus for our holiday weekend forecast! Quiet and comfortable overnight into early Thursday with mid-40s for lows and mostly cloudy skies. Our next rain chance increases during the day on Thursday, prompting a First Warn.

A few light off-and-on showers are possible during the day, but the better rain chance comes later in the evening into the overnight. We could see a few minor travel impacts, but nothing major. Totals from this first wave should not exceed a quarter of an inch. A lingering shower could be leftover early Friday, otherwise Friday and Saturday look mostly dry with highs in the 50s continuing. Another First Warn is in place for Christmas Eve (Sunday).

This is when I think the more significant and steady rain will fall. New data wants to spit out over 1 inch of rain on Sunday alone. Right now, the timing looks to be through a good chunk of the day. This could cause impacts to travel and reduced visibility. We are expecting some spillover light showers Christmas morning on Monday. This is a large storm system that is going to be hard to shake, so more light scattered rain is possible on Tuesday. As a cold front comes in Monday into Monday afternoon, temperatures will drop from the 50s to the 30s. We should stay pretty chilly next week.

