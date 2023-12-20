Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 50s Wednesday

By Greg Bennett
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri River Valley is still on track with a few short waves entering from the west providing chances for scattered shower activity in the next 24 hours. First Warn is in place for Thursday due to the slick conditions that may wreak havoc on our roadways for last-minute shopping and traveling. Much of the wet weather is anticipated within the early evening into the overnight, but a few isolated showers throughout the day, and even the morning cannot be ruled out. We will keep showers on and off and more isolated Friday and Saturday but on Christmas Eve Sunday a very large area of low pressure rolls off the Rockies along with a cold front that stretches down into the south-central Plains. Showers and a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out during this time. So far, severe weather predictions keep severe storm activity at bay, but torrential rain and potential gusts around 25 mph, and some of the storm cells cannot be ruled out.

Moving into Christmas Day Monday, though the front passes overhead, Christmas Eve, the area of low-pressure dips slightly south into our region. This will allow scattered shower activity throughout our Christmas morning and into the afternoon. Any outdoor plans or heading over to the game against the Raiders will need either plastic ponchos or umbrellas. Once this larger storm system passes, temperatures will begin to fall back down to seasonable. By next Tuesday, partly sunny skies are expected during the afternoon with possible light flurries in the morning with the exit of low pressure. Daytime high temperatures featured in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

