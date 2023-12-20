Aging & Style
ER operations at Liberty Hospital remain disrupted as IT issue reaches second day

ER operations were disrupted at Liberty Hospital due to an IT issue on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
ER operations were disrupted at Liberty Hospital due to an IT issue on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2023.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty Hospital has entered its second day of IT issues that have resulted in the disruption of ER operations.

On Tuesday morning, emergency room staff said that they were transporting patients to other hospitals and their ambulances were shutting down.

“Today we continue to actively investigate the source of the disruption. Patient safety and care are our utmost priority, as well as getting our systems back online,” a hospital spokesperson said. “We expect this process to take time. Our primary and specialty care clinics continue to see certain patients and are reaching out to reschedule others as needed.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Fire Department said it transported approximately 30 patients to other locations and Liberty EMS transported an additional 10-15 as well.

Hospital staff said they are working to find the source of what caused the technical issues.

