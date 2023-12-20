Empty store fronts reflect current state of The Plaza. Will potential new owners change that?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The future of the Country Club Plaza, a century-old shopping and entertainment district, is looking bright.

Mayor Quinton Lucas arrived back from Dallas. Tuesday evening after meeting with a group looking to buy The Plaza.

It’s no secret over the years, we have seen many stores go out of business, leaving behind empty storefronts.

That’s true for Soft Surroundings, another store that is set to leave The Plaza, and now sports a big yellow sign that reads ‘Closing’ on their windows.

“I feel like every few months there is another storefront that has either closed or swapped into a different business,” said Juliana Chi.

Juliana Chi is the manager of locally owned Nickel and Suede, but has worked on The Plaza for years, and said she’s slowly seen The Plaza become a place locals avoid shopping at. “We really don’t see a whole lot of local Kansas City people come out during the week or on the weekends.”

KCTV5 has tried to contact The Plaza to see the occupancy rate as of this year, but each time we’ve reached out we’ve gotten no response. As of 2021 reports show the occupancy was at 84.9%

Shoppers on The Plaza said they have noticed stores are disappearing and want to see more well-known and popular stores take their place.

“We would like to see Zara, maybe a bigger Urban Outfitters, I don’t know something more like that for younger people to shop at, I feel like it’s a lot of stores for older people,” Emily Harter.

KCTV5 drove around The Plaza counting how many vacant stores we could find. On 47th Street there were four, on 48th there were three. We made our way down Nichols Road and found eight empty stores, while Ward Parkway had three, and that’s not counting the small side streets in between.

That means around 18 storefronts empty.

“There’s really not a whole lot of offerings,” said Chi.

Chi said she hopes the potential new owner will change the shopping and entertainment district into something that isn’t just a back-of-the-head thought but actually, the place that everyone wants to go and hangout and shop.

“I would love to see some bigger retail stores come down to The Plaza and kind of bring a lot more options for people to shop from,” said Chi, “this should be the one-stop shop where families can come and get everything, they possibly need, not just during the holiday season, but year-round.”

Kevin Collison from City Scene KC told KCTV5 There’s a lot of talk that the new owners want to close the deal by the end of the year. There’s a week and a half left before then, meaning we should know if The Plaza has been sold any day now.

