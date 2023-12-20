Aging & Style
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates

Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on Dec. 19, 2023.(Ben Tegtmeier/BT Creative)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While it may not meet legal requirements for the back of Kansas vehicles, the company behind a viral license plate design is set to produce its own plates for the front.

Ben Tegtmeier of BT Creative announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19, that it is in the process of printing vanity plates to hang on the front of Kansas vehicles with a design that recently went viral.

Tegtmeier, who created the design, noted that official vanity plate samples - sublimation printed on a metal blank - were created on Tuesday. Pricing, customization and ordering availability will come at a later date.

“If you can’t have it for the back, you might as well have it for the front,” the Eudora-based graphic designer said.

The design stirred the State of Kansas as it went viral after Tegtmeier said he missed the deadline to submit the plate for consideration to be the new standard statewide plate that would hang on the back of vehicles. However, state officials said this was not the only reason the plate was not considered. They pointed to the dark coloration and busyness of the design.

Kansans voted for another design to grace the backs of vehicles in 2024. However, Tegtmeier’s design still seemed to be on just about everyone’s mind.

Due to the overwhelming support, Tegtmeier also indicated that merchandise, including t-shirts, would soon be available.

“As a proud small-town Kansas kid, I’m honored and humbled to be able to share this with my fellow Kansans,” Tegtmeier said in a video on the BT Creative Facebook page. “That’s what this all started as. I wanted to create something awesome that we could all be proud of that I felt had to be on there - some of the things from the seal to the actual Kansas flag.”

Tegtmeier told followers that he wanted to show the rest of the world how beautiful the Sunflower State is.

“I would like to thank every single person who took the time to send a message, create a petition, create a social media post and make a call trying to get this thing to happen,” Tegtmeier told 13 NEWS. “Beyond humbled by this experience. We gave it a real fight. Thank you and God Bless Kansas!”

Tegtmeier noted that while most proceeds of the plate will go toward business costs and to him, part of the funds will also go towards helping Kansas veterans.

