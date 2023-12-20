Chiefs mourn passing of former offensive lineman Ed Budde at 83

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are mourning the death of former offensive lineman Ed Budde. He was 83.

Budde and his son Brad are the only father-son duo in football history to be drafted in the first round to the same team at the same position.

“My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall-of-Famer Ed Budde,” said Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt. “Ed spent his entire 14-year career with the Chiefs, and he was a cornerstone of those early Chiefs teams that brought pro football to Kansas City. He never missed a game in the first nine seasons of his career, and he rightfully earned recognition as an All-Star, a Pro-Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion.

“After his playing career, Ed remained connected to the Chiefs organization and was a founding member of the Kansas City Ambassadors. He was well-loved in the Kansas City community, and he was a great father to Brad, Tionne and John. My family and the entire Chiefs organization extend our sincere condolences to Carolyn and the Budde family.”

Ed Budde, right, and Brad Budde announce the No. 55 pick for the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2023 NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs picked SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice.(AP Photo/Steve Luciano) (Steve Luciano | AP)

Ed Budde played offensive guard for the Chiefs for 14 seasons after being selected in the first round of the 1963 AFL Draft. Budde was a nine-time Pro Bowler and was a starter during each of the Chiefs’ first two Super Bowl appearances.

His 14 years starting with the Chiefs are tied for third-most in team history and he was named to the AFL’s All-Time Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Budde played a crucial role in Kansas City’s infamous “65 Toss Power Trap” play during Super Bowl IV, blocking the way for running back Mike Garrett to break into the end zone and give the Chiefs their first touchdown of the game. Kansas City went on to win 23-7 against the Minnesota Vikings.

A Highland Park, Michigan, native attended Michigan State and was a First Team All-American in 1962. He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1984, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1998 and the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.

Budde and his son Brad appeared at the 2023 NFL Draft and announced the Chiefs second-round pick of wide receiver Rashee Rice.

