Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Chiefs mourn passing of former offensive lineman Ed Budde at 83

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are mourning the death of former offensive lineman Ed Budde. He was 83.

Budde and his son Brad are the only father-son duo in football history to be drafted in the first round to the same team at the same position.

“My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall-of-Famer Ed Budde,” said Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt. “Ed spent his entire 14-year career with the Chiefs, and he was a cornerstone of those early Chiefs teams that brought pro football to Kansas City. He never missed a game in the first nine seasons of his career, and he rightfully earned recognition as an All-Star, a Pro-Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion.

“After his playing career, Ed remained connected to the Chiefs organization and was a founding member of the Kansas City Ambassadors. He was well-loved in the Kansas City community, and he was a great father to Brad, Tionne and John. My family and the entire Chiefs organization extend our sincere condolences to Carolyn and the Budde family.”

Ed Budde, right, and Brad Budde announce the No. 55 pick for the Kansas City Chiefs at the...
Ed Budde, right, and Brad Budde announce the No. 55 pick for the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2023 NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs picked SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice.(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)

Ed Budde played offensive guard for the Chiefs for 14 seasons after being selected in the first round of the 1963 AFL Draft. Budde was a nine-time Pro Bowler and was a starter during each of the Chiefs’ first two Super Bowl appearances.

His 14 years starting with the Chiefs are tied for third-most in team history and he was named to the AFL’s All-Time Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Budde played a crucial role in Kansas City’s infamous “65 Toss Power Trap” play during Super Bowl IV, blocking the way for running back Mike Garrett to break into the end zone and give the Chiefs their first touchdown of the game. Kansas City went on to win 23-7 against the Minnesota Vikings.

A Highland Park, Michigan, native attended Michigan State and was a First Team All-American in 1962. He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1984, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1998 and the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.

Budde and his son Brad appeared at the 2023 NFL Draft and announced the Chiefs second-round pick of wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and...
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue
FILE — More than 55,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
State auditor blasts Jackson County in initial review of property tax assessment
A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas. The crash...
Good Samaritan killed after helping homeless man in KCK
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the new state license plate design on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces new state license plate design
Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2013. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly 10...
Car linked to Missouri man missing since 2013 found submerged in pond

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after his touchdown with...
Chiefs still showcase their warts, but also their promise in 27-17 victory over Patriots
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs the ball during warmups before a...
Chiefs place WR Skyy Moore on injured reserve
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL playoff game between the...
Chiefs tickets for AFC Divisional Round playoff game on sale Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after his touchdown with...
Chiefs beat Patriots 27-17, close in on 8th straight AFC West title