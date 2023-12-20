Authorities looking for suspect following armed robbery at Clay County bank

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday at a bank in Pleasant Valley.

Authorities said it happened Wednesday at approximately noon at the Community America Credit Union at 8100 N. U.S. 69 Highway.

A suspect was identified as an unknown male, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds wearing a track-style jacket with a hood. The man was wearing blue jeans and had a full face covering with aviator-style sunglasses.

Authorities said the suspect displayed a weapon and made a demand for money during the robbery. He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money heading westbound toward Interstate 435.

No one was injured in the incident.

