Authorities looking for suspect following armed robbery at Clay County bank

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday at a bank in Pleasant Valley.

Authorities said it happened Wednesday at approximately noon at the Community America Credit Union at 8100 N. U.S. 69 Highway.

A suspect was identified as an unknown male, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds wearing a track-style jacket with a hood. The man was wearing blue jeans and had a full face covering with aviator-style sunglasses.

Authorities said the suspect displayed a weapon and made a demand for money during the robbery. He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money heading westbound toward Interstate 435.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

