Amazon workers at KCK warehouse taking on holiday rush

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There is less than one week until Christmas and it’s crunch time for Amazon employees to process last-minute Christmas gifts. More than 1,690,000 orders are expected to be processed at the Amazon fulfillment center on Leavenworth Road in KCK by the end of the holiday season.

When a customer orders a package from Amazon, the warehouse is the first step in the shipping process.

“Peak is our championship and so yes it’s hectic, but it’s also extremely exciting,” said general manager Josh Payton.

The holiday shipping season is what Amazon workers prepare for all year.

“It really ties in for our associates and our managers that what we do and how important what we do is and that is making our customers’ dreams come true. Making their holiday wishes fulfilled,” said Payton.

Christmas is the peak holiday shipping season and the company says it’s on track to be its busiest holiday season yet.

Workers are processing double the amount of orders they did last year with an estimated 80,000 orders processed daily. Air fryers and X-boxes are among the most popular items being shipped.

It’s all hands on deck with a total of 1,000 employees on staff to meet demand.

“I would say that what we saw the past couple years really helped to show the value of online shopping and what Amazon could do. Not only anything you need, but we can get it to you if you’re not able to get it yourself,” said Payton.

Once the package leaves the warehouse, the company says there are added measures a customer can take to make sure it ends up in the right hands.

“Always track your package. Know when it’s gonna show up to your house and try to be there when the package is dropped off. If a package is left for hours or days on your porch, it’s at more of a risk of being stolen,” he said.

If you live in a high crime area, Amazon suggests having your items sent to an Amazon locker, which is a secure pickup area located close to your delivery address.

After the Christmas holiday is over, the work continues for the company when it’s time to process returns. Amazon refers to this as the ‘post-Christmas boom.’ It says there are several processes in place to make sure packages are correct and undamaged.

When each package arrives at the warehouse, it gets weighed. The system has an estimated weight for each package. If the actual package doesn’t match the estimate, it will flag an operator to double-check the order and repackage if necessary.

Once it leaves the facility, each package is scanned for tracking. It’s tracked during each step throughout the process up until it reaches its destination. Businesses both big and small are expected to benefit from the holiday rush.

“If you’re a small business owner the ability and the reach that Amazon gets you in terms of what customers can find out about your product and what customers can access your products so if you are a small business and you have a regional reach, you join Amazon and now you have a worldwide reach,” said Payton.

Thursday, December 21 is the last day you can order packages from Amazon and have them delivered in time for Christmas. Customers are advised to check the anticipated arrival dates on all products ordered.

