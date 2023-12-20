Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot

2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 7:30 Tuesday night, Kansas City Police responded to calls of a serious car crash in the Home Depot parking lot on east Linwood.

Initial investigation revealed a white Ford F150 was traveling southbound through the Home Depot parking lot at a high rate of speed.

The Ford ran through the fence located at the rear of the business, down the grassy embankment, and flipped.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Both are at a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police continue to investigate the events that led up to the crash.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and...
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student
Police arrested two suspects Monday night after they discovered thousands of dollars worth of...
Two arrested, accused of stealing over $47K from local Walmarts
FILE — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.
MO Supreme Court dismisses taxpayers’ lawsuits against Jackson County
Robert Holmes (45) of the Kansas City Chiefs, scores from the three yard line against the...
Chiefs mourn passing of former offensive lineman Ed Budde at 83

Latest News

KCFD fights an apartment and house fire minutes apart early Wednesday
KCFD fights an apartment and house fire minutes apart early Wednesday
2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot
2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot
KC man faces multiple felony charges after shooting outside man's home
Liberty Hospital’s emergency room was not accepting patients Tuesday afternoon as the facility...
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue