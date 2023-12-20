2 hospitalized after serious crash at Home Depot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 7:30 Tuesday night, Kansas City Police responded to calls of a serious car crash in the Home Depot parking lot on east Linwood.

Initial investigation revealed a white Ford F150 was traveling southbound through the Home Depot parking lot at a high rate of speed.

The Ford ran through the fence located at the rear of the business, down the grassy embankment, and flipped.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Both are at a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police continue to investigate the events that led up to the crash.

