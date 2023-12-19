Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — More than 55,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
State auditor blasts Jackson County in initial review of property tax assessment
A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas. The crash...
Good Samaritan killed after helping homeless man in KCK
Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street
FBI, Prairie Village police searching for suspect in Saturday armed bank robbery
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children
After a drizzly and dreary Saturday, we are drying out into the evening and overnight. Clouds...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Saturday evening begins to dry out making for warmer Sunday

Latest News

The Texas governor signed a law Monday that makes crossing illegally into Texas a state crime....
Texas governor signs bill that makes illegal crossings a state crime
The U.S. suspended cross-border rail traffic in some Texas cities. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV,...
US halts rail operations at border over migrant surge
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
Speeding driver in critical condition after crash on NW Barry Road