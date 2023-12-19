Two arrested, accused of stealing over $47K from local Walmarts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two were taken into custody Monday night after police discovered thousands of dollars worth of allegedly stolen Legos and drug paraphernalia inside the suspects’ vehicle.

Police suspect the two may be linked to a series of similar thefts from area Walmarts that resulted in a loss of over $47,000 in merchandise.

Yesterday, at 8:35 PM, Shawnee police officers were alerted to a theft taking place at a local Walmart near 65th Street and Maurer Road. Upon arrival, officers located two suspects who were taken into custody.



The investigation is ongoing.

