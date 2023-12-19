Two arrested, accused of stealing over $47K from local Walmarts
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two were taken into custody Monday night after police discovered thousands of dollars worth of allegedly stolen Legos and drug paraphernalia inside the suspects’ vehicle.
Police suspect the two may be linked to a series of similar thefts from area Walmarts that resulted in a loss of over $47,000 in merchandise.
At around 8:35 p.m. Monday night, Shawnee police officers responded to a theft at a Walmart located near 65th Street and Maurer Road. Police located the two suspects upon arrival and took them into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
