Speeding driver in critical condition after crash on NW Barry Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A speeding driver is in critical condition after a crash on NW Barry Road and N. Platte Purchase.

KCPD said a crash took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

An initial investigation revealed that a maroon Volkswagen Passat was heading westbound on NW Barry Road when it struck a gray Chevrolet Tahoe making a left turn from eastbound NW Barry Road onto N. Platte Purchase.

Police said the driver of the Tahoe was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The driver of the Volkswagen is in critical condition. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

