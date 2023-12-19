Overland Park man charged in Prairie Village bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas man has been charged for allegedly robbing a bank.

The man, 46-year-old Cesar Serrano of Overland Park, is charged with one count of bank robbery after allegedly using a firearm to demand money from employees at the Great Southern Bank in Prairie Village.

The bank robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Serrano is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Dec. 20, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted.

