Overland Park man charged in Prairie Village bank robbery

Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street
Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas man has been charged for allegedly robbing a bank.

The man, 46-year-old Cesar Serrano of Overland Park, is charged with one count of bank robbery after allegedly using a firearm to demand money from employees at the Great Southern Bank in Prairie Village.

The bank robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 16.

READ MORE: Suspect in custody following robbery at Prairie Village bank

Serrano is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Dec. 20, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted.

