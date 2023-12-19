Aging & Style
MO Supreme Court dismisses taxpayers’ lawsuits against Jackson County

FILE — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of Jackson County and its officials, thereby dismissing a class-action lawsuit alleging the county’s actions resulted in unlawful increases to assessed property values.

A similar class-action lawsuit filed against Tyler Technologies, the system the county used to assess the property values, alleged the company violated its contractual obligations to send timely notices of increased assessments and caused assessments to increase by 15% without a physical inspection.

Both opinions, issued this Tuesday afternoon, unanimously sided against property owners.

READ MORE: Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments

The now-dismissed lawsuit, filed in June by property owners in Jackson County, alleged the county did not give plaintiffs timely notice before increasing their assessed values, claiming some notices came in the mail after the June 15 deadline.

The suit also argued the newly built assessment system, operated through Tyler Technologies, failed to include adequate information on the increases, including a lack of physical property inspections.

The plaintiffs said Jackson County uniformly increased the value of every non-vacant commercial property with an improvement by 25% — and vacant commercial properties had an across-the-board increase of roughly 50%.

READ MORE: Missouri Attorney General, State Tax Commission sue Jackson County over property tax debacle

The Court, which unanimously sided with both Tyler Technologies and the county, argued taxpayers “failed to exhaust” available administrative remedies before filing the suit, requiring the dismissal of the lawsuit as a whole.

Additionally, it ruled the county’s alleged delays in notifying property owners of increased values did not prevent taxpayers from seeking administrative remedies because they still had 20 days to appeal their assessments at the time the suit was filed on June 20.

“Rather, at the time Taxpayers filed suit, they could have exercised they appellate rights to the Board of Commission,” the 7-page opinion reads. “But they chose not to, and, instead, filed suit.”

The other opinion, which dismissed the class-action lawsuit against Tyler Technologies, dismissed Jackson County property owners’ original claim the technology company owed them “a duty to use reasonable care” when assessing the values and further alleged negligence and that the failure to perform these contractual duties resulted in untimely notice to taxpayers.

The court protested these allegations, ruling that Tyler Technologies did not owe a duty of care to taxpayers.

To read the initial lawsuit, click here.

