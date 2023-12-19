Missouri Gov. Parson announces approval of $5 million grant for college nursing programs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that $5 million in grant funding was approved to help nursing programs at Missouri colleges and universities.

“It is vitally important that we continue to invest in Missouri’s health care workforce to stay competitive nationally, especially for our high-demand fields such as nursing,” said Parson. “These grant funds will allow nursing programs to increase faculty support, develop future faculty through scholarships and nursing educator programs, and invest in clinical simulation technology.”

A special appropriation to the Missouri State Board of Nursing led to the recommendation of 20 grants totaling $5 million in support. The approved grants include:

$172,760 to Bolivar Technical College

$165,590 to College of the Ozarks

$211,855 to Crowder College

$159,856 to Lincoln University

$227,000 to Maryville University

$441,405 to Missouri Baptist University

$394,772 to Missouri State University

$532,944 to Missouri State University - West Plains

$386,780 to Missouri Western State University

$198,000 to North Central Missouri College

$147,500 to Northwest Missouri State University

$135,563 to Research College of Nursing

$293,400 to St. Charles Community College

$99,704 to St. Louis University

$450,000 to St. Luke’s College - Rockhurst University

$150,000 to Truman State University

$256,875 to University of Central Missouri

$285,996 to University of Missouri - Columbia

$150,000 to University of Missouri - Kansas City

$140,000 to William Jewell University

“We applaud nursing programs for leveraging their research, creativity and commitment to patient safety by proposing solutions to address the nursing program capacity issues,” said Lori Scheidt, the executive director of the Missouri State Board of Nursing.

Parson previously approved $3 million in funding in September 2022. The Missouri State Board of Nursing also was awarded more than $10 million through the Nursing Education Incentive Program.

