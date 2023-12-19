Missouri Attorney General, State Tax Commission sue Jackson County over property tax debacle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Attorney General joined the State Tax Commission in a lawsuit against Jackson County over the 2023 property assessment.

It asked a judge to stop tax collection and declare almost all property increases as void. The lawsuit also demanded monetary damages on behalf of some homeowners.

The lawsuit named Jackson County Executive Frank White and Assessment Director Gail McCann Beatty among others in the county, along with third-party vendor Tyler Technologies.

The lawsuit contends the 2023 assessments were unlawful and the failures were systemic.

It points to state laws that require physical inspections and proper notice of assessments.

“The Missouri Constitution expressly prohibits a county from illegally taxing its residents. We will stand in the gap to protect Jackson County residents and right this egregious wrong,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

The newly filed lawsuit comes one day after the Missouri State Auditor’s initial finding that the way Jackson County conducted the assessment failed to comply with state law.

Both the state auditor and attorney general are encouraging people to pay taxes as required under state law but to consider “paying under protest.”

KCTV5 has reached out to Jackson County for a response.

On Monday, the county issued a statement denying any wrongdoing and pushed back against allegations that state laws were broken when it comes to physical inspections and proper notification regarding the audit.

“As the Jackson County Assessor, I acknowledge the preliminary findings presented by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office regarding our assessment process. These preliminary findings are being carefully reviewed and thoroughly analyzed by our internal team. While we believe there are mistakes in these preliminary findings, we remain actively engaged with the auditors to ensure a comprehensive understanding of their observations and correct any inaccuracies. Specifically, it is our position that Section 137.115 was fully complied with.”

The lawsuit filed by Bailey is below:

