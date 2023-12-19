Mayor Lucas meets with Dallas developers looking to purchase The Country Club Plaza

DALLAS, Tx. (KCTV) - Tuesday the future of Kansas City’s century old Plaza Shopping District may be charted.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Monday he is set to sit down in Dallas where the company said to be making headway in their bid to purchase The Country Club Plaza is headquartered.

Since October, reports say The Highland Park Village Group reached a deal to buy the iconic Kansas City shopping district.

The County Club Plaza is an important part of Kansas City’s past, present, and future. I look forward to spending time tomorrow in Dallas for an up and back to talk to the potential new owners, learn more about their work, and to chart a path for the Plaza’s next century. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 18, 2023

According to CityScene KC, Ray Washburne and HP Village Partners will be the new owners of the Country Club Plaza. Washburne is married to Heather Hill, a descendent of legendary Texas oil tycoon H.L. Hunt, the father of Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, the report stated.

Macerich and Taubman Properties, the most recent owners of the Plaza, had defaulted on a $295 million loan in May 2022.

READ MORE: Plaza District Council meets to discuss future of beloved Kansas City area

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.