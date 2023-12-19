Local lawyer explains how to pay property taxes ‘under protest’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When Missouri’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against several parties involved in this year’s Jackson County property tax assessments, he suggested property owners make their payments ‘under protest.’

That involves sending a protest letter to the county collections office. Different language is used if you are paying directly or if your mortgage lender pays and charges you in escrow. But, it’s essential that the letter is followed by a lawsuit within 90 days.

Sherry DeJanes is a local lawyer who is providing templates for the letters and will handle the lawsuit portion free of charge. It is essential to begin the process before Dec. 31. She is collecting names and details to file a suit in January.

She explained to KCTV5 why this is an important action to take.

She can be contacted by email at LadyLawyerKC@gmail.com.

She suggests you initiate the process even if you or your mortgage lender has already paid the taxes simply because it can’t cause any harm.

