Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Local lawyer explains how to pay property taxes ‘under protest’

When Missouri’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against several parties involved in...
When Missouri’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against several parties involved in this year’s Jackson County property tax assessments, he suggested property owners make their payments ‘under protest.’(KMOV staff)
By Betsy Webster
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When Missouri’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against several parties involved in this year’s Jackson County property tax assessments, he suggested property owners make their payments ‘under protest.’

That involves sending a protest letter to the county collections office. Different language is used if you are paying directly or if your mortgage lender pays and charges you in escrow. But, it’s essential that the letter is followed by a lawsuit within 90 days.

Sherry DeJanes is a local lawyer who is providing templates for the letters and will handle the lawsuit portion free of charge. It is essential to begin the process before Dec. 31. She is collecting names and details to file a suit in January.

She explained to KCTV5 why this is an important action to take.

She can be contacted by email at LadyLawyerKC@gmail.com.

She suggests you initiate the process even if you or your mortgage lender has already paid the taxes simply because it can’t cause any harm.

ALSO READ: Missouri attorney general, State Tax Commission sue Jackson County over property tax debacle

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — More than 55,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
State auditor blasts Jackson County in initial review of property tax assessment
A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas. The crash...
Good Samaritan killed after helping homeless man in KCK
FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and...
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the new state license plate design on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces new state license plate design
Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2013. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly 10...
Car linked to Missouri man missing since 2013 found submerged in pond

Latest News

FORECAST: First Warns in place with rain expected Thursday afternoon and evening
A longer wait is in store for a Kansas City, Missouri, shelter for mothers and children in...
Vandalism causes delayed opening of KCMO shelter helping families in need
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student
FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and...
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue