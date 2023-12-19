Aging & Style
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue

FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and their ambulances shutting down.
FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and their ambulances shutting down.(Credit: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty Hospital’s emergency room was not accepting patients Tuesday afternoon as the facility dealt with “an information technology event.”

Emergency room staff said that they were transporting patients to other hospitals and their ambulances were shutting down.

“Patient safety remains our utmost concern. We are in the process of evaluating every patient to ensure they receive the highest quality of care and to determine next steps, which may include transfer to another facility,” the hospital stated in a release.

The hospital staffer said the ER is not able to perform its normal functions, but KCTV5 has yet to learn the root cause of that issue.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

