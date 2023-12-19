Lawrence police searching for missing 73-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is asking for assistance locating 73-year-old Jerry Dean Adams who disappeared on Dec. 11.

Adams, who police think is driving a white 2002 Chevrolet van with the Kansas tag 008MFS, was last known to be leaving Lawrence on Dec. 11 around 9:15 a.m. He was reported missing just over a week later on Dec. 19.

Anyone with information on Adams’s whereabouts should call 911.

