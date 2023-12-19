Lawrence businessowner pleads guilty to crimes related to illegal Russian exports

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 60-year-old Lawrence man and owner of KanRus Trading Company pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a multi-year conspiracy to circumvent U.S. export laws.

Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky filed false export forms with the U.S. government and continued selling and exporting avionics equipment to customers in Russia without the required licenses from the U.S. Department of Commerce, according to court documents shared by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Buyanovsky admitted to a long-running scheme to smuggle sophisticated U.S. avionics equipment to Russia, doubling down to hide his actions after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen. “Today’s guilty plea demonstrates the Justice Department’s commitment to cut off Moscow from the means to fuel its military and hold those enabling it accountable in a court of law.”

Court documents claim that Buyanovsky admitted as part of his guilty plea that between 2020 and when he was arrested in March 2023 that he conspired with others -- including co-defendant and former KanRus vice president Douglas Edward Robertson -- to smuggle U.S. avionics equipment to users in Russia. The two of them did so by knowingly filing false export forms and failing to file required export forms with the American government.

Buyanovsky also admitted that in 2021 he and Robertson smuggled a repaired Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System to the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation by removing an FSB sticker from the device before it was sent to an American company for repair. Once the device returned repaired, the sticker was reattached before shipping it back to Russia.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Buyanovsky told American officials that he and Robertson continued exporting products to customers in Russia, going as far as to hide the illegal activity by lying to suppliers about the end users and shipping them to intermediary companies in Armenia, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus.

They also used foreign bank accounts in Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, and the U.A.E. to funnel money from Russian customers to the U.S.

