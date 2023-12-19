Aging & Style
KCK Police warn porch pirates to be charged and prosecuted

KCK Police warn porch pirates to be charged and prosecuted
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, with support from the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office, is warning porch pirates to think twice before stealing.

The department’s patrol and detective bureau want the public to know they are aggressively pursuing the criminals to build solid cases, some of them qualifying as felony-level crimes.

They say some are crimes of opportunity where someone driving by a home may see a pile of packages and take them. Some people have a compulsion to steal or do it for a thrill, regardless of the intent -- they all qualify as serious crimes.

If you have been a victim of a porch pirate in KCK, immediately report the theft by calling the report desk at 913-573-8680 or non-emergency dispatch at 913-596-3000. The call taker will ask if there is security camera footage or photos of the incident. If you obtain images after filing your report, you may upload them via a portal on the department website at kckpd.org -- the link is at the top of the home page.

If you are aware of anyone stealing delivered packages from residences or businesses, call the Crime Stoppers tips hotline at 816-474-tips (8477).

There are several tips from the Better Business Bureau to make sure you’re safe from thieves.

A Security.org study shows Around 79% of consumers experienced package theft last year.

Melanie McGovern with the BBB said frequently these thefts are crimes of opportunity, where someone driving by sees a big pile of packages outside a house and stops to grab them.

Some reminders they provide include:

Investing in a home security system – doorbell cameras are incredibly valuable for police.

Always make sure you track what day and time your package is expected to arrive.

Other reminders are to request a signature requirement for a delivery.

Scheduling a delivery time for when someone is home.

Ask a neighbor you trust to bring in packages if you are away.

Use a credit card because you have more protection than using a debit card.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

