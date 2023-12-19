KCFD taking extra measures to keep Northeast community safe from CO poisoning after multiple deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man remains in critical condition, Monday, after a carbon monoxide leak over the weekend -- while three others were killed.

It happened on Saturday inside a home near Fuller Avenue and 10th Street. Kansas City Fire and Rescue said a generator that was being used inside, caused this.

According to KCFD, the neighborhood is largely Spanish-speaking. Now, they’re taking extra steps to make sure this Hispanic population is being properly informed and educated on the dangers.

“When you have one incident it’s a tragedy, when you have two, then it’s a trend,” said Michael Hopkins, Fire Chief. KCFD is making sure the trend doesn’t continue.

Hopkins said they immediately started looking at different avenues, on how to reach the Spanish-speaking population about carbon monoxide detectors and generator safety.

One way they plan on doing that is by sending out pamphlets and handouts to churches, schools, and organizations in the area, as well as reaching out to Spanish radio stations.

“We’re going to be getting together with some of our Spanish-speaking members and doing interviews and public safety announcements with them to try and reach more of that population,” Hopkins said.

“It’s literally as simple as I can understand what you’re saying, and I think that makes people feel remembered that someone is looking out for them,” said Andrea Garcia.

Garcia works for Mattie Rhodes Center, an organization that is known to assist and be an advocate for the Hispanic community.

“The northeast is a very, very colorful place of beautiful backgrounds and cultures,” said Garica.

Garcia has her boots on the ground in many Hispanic communities in the Northeast. Instead of a city inspector, she goes door-to-door making residents aware of code violations. She said from her experience, the information just needs to be given in a non-pushy, but accessible way.

“I think it would be an opportunity for someone like myself, it’s not necessarily what I’m there for, but while I have you can I give you a little bit of information of safety here,” she said, “we do family giveaways, like we just did a Christmas one, or Thanksgiving, that’s an opportunity where there’s bodies in door, there’s people here, so you just utilize, you kind of get a two for one.”

She also said she believes a good starting point would be explaining the basics of what carbon monoxide is and its dangers, noting that not everyone grew up knowing that information.

“Also how do we provide carbon monoxide detectors? Of course, you can go to your Home Depot or hardware store, but if you don’t know, you don’t know, so I think that would be a very efficient way to start,” said Garcia.

If you need a CO detector you can email healthy.homes@kcmo.org.

