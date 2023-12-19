KC man indicted on illegal firearm charge following police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was federally indicted Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm after a high-seed pursuit from police officers.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Shane C. Hyde was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in an indictment from a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri.

The indictment alleges that Hyde was in possession of an AR-style pistol with a collapsible rifle stock on Dec. 6, 2023.

An affidavit alleged that Hyde fled officers after they attempted to make contact with him in a parked, idling vehicle on that December morning. Hyde also failed to yield and drove into oncoming traffic around a dangerous curve.

Hyde’s vehicle hit a curb and he got out of the car holding a gun in his left hand. Court documents said Hyde fled officers on foot and the officers saw something fall out of his waistband as he fled. A taser was used to take Hyde into custody following a brief struggle.

