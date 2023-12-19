Aging & Style
KC group offers help to those struggling with conflict during holiday season

By Alex Love
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As of Dec. 18, Kansas City sits just two homicides away from tying a record number of homicides for a year.

The record for homicides in a year is 179. But numbers only tell part of the story, the other part is the work being done at the grassroots level by charities to find solutions to a violent year.

Their message is this much killing in our community cannot be tolerated or normalized. Outside the Gathering Baptist Church crossed show how widespread homicides are as a problem in Kansas City and Independence, Missouri.

Each cross is dedicated to a person whose life was cut short in 2023 because they were killed. So, they can’t be here for the holidays with family.

With Christmas one week away, people like Rosilyn Temple, who leads KC Mom’s In Charge, is worried we’ll still see more killings because most homicides occur between people who know each other. Sometimes she even sees those in the same family resort to guns and other ways to kill each other over disputes.

Kansas City Police have found most of the homicides in the city this year are the result of arguments boiling over. Temple urges everyone to contact or refer someone to her organization or Partners for Peace. There, you can talk to counselors and join support groups to cope with any anger you’re having and settle it before it’s too late.

“Counseling for trauma and anything you can talk about the loss of losing someone that was close to you,” Temple said. “To be able to process in your head what happened. So, if you call KC Mother’s In Charge at 816-912-2601 we can help you but if we can’t then we can resource you out.”

Temple added, “Usually holiday time is a bad time so yes, I’m very concerned so we got to help each other. If we see something or hear something, then say something. Call CrimeStoppers and get $25,000 as a reward fund to turn someone in and then let’s get them help.”

So far this year KCPD has determined 17 of the city’s homicides were due to retaliation from a previous incident. Remember any tips you send to CrimeStoppers at 816-474-8477 can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

