Kansas football players organize toy and coat drive for holidays

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s the season of giving, and three Kansas football players got in the holiday spirit by making a lot of kids in Lawrence very, very happy.

About a month ago, KU linebacker Rich Miller decided he wanted to give back this season within the Lawrence community.

“One of my old teammates from Buffalo, Max Michel, he always does things like this back in Buffalo. I was on the phone with him one day and I’m like ‘Man this season I wanna do something like that.’ And he was like ‘It’s easy, just hit some people up and do it,” Miller said.

And that’s exactly what he did. Rich got in contact with the Ballard Center in Lawrence, and created the “Winter Wear and Holiday Toy Drive.” He then made sure to get two of his best friends, Devin Neal and Jason Bean, in on it too.

“Two guys I knew wouldn’t mind doing it, wouldn’t care about doing it. Just good people with good hearts,” Miller said.

It was an easy yes for both guys, especially with Devin being a Lawrence native.

“There’s been a lot of people in this community who have helped me out, and so now being able to use my platform to help other people out means a lot to me,” said Neal.

After a month of collecting donations from six different locations across Lawrence, they saw it all come to fruition on Monday, handing out over 1,000 coats and 300 toys to kids in need at the community center.

“I was speechless at first when I first saw it,” Neal said. “You hope for a big turnout, and just seeing the community come together for this big turnout, it just means a lot, and it’s just really cool.”

“I ain’t felt that much happiness in a minute. Not a tackle or a sack can compare to this,” said Miller.

For these Jayhawks, there was no better way to get in the holiday spirit, and take a little break from bowl game preparations.

“This is what I always wanted a platform for,” said Miller. “I always just wanted to be big enough to where I could help a lot of people.”

The community members who donated, and rallied behind them made it all possible.

“I ain’t need a million dollars to do this,” Miller said with a smile. “We got strength in numbers. People came through, and we did it big.”

