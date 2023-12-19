Aging & Style
Kansans warned prisoner escaped from Johnson Co. work release program

Clifford Evans
Clifford Evans(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GARDNER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be on the lookout for a minimum-custody inmate who walked away from a jail in a Kansas City suburb.

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced on Monday, Dec. 18, that Clifford Evans, a minimum-custody inmate placed on work release, is now considered escaped. He walked away from the Johnson Co. Dept. of Corrections Adult Residential Center and did not report back at 2:45 p.m. on Monday as required.

KDOC noted that Evans, 52, has been described as a white male, with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at around 5-foot-10 and weighs around 130 lbs.

Corrections officials indicated that Evans had been serving a sentence for parole violation following his conviction for possession of opiates.

KDOC said that an agreement with JCDOC is intended to allow inmates who have release plans appropriate to Johnson Co. to be housed at the ARC to promote a successful reintegration back into the community.

Corrections officials noted that the incident remains under investigation and new information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about Evans or his whereabouts should report it to EAI at 816-262-2102, JCDOC at 913-715-6539, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

