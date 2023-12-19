Kan. governor pushes new Medicaid expansion proposal with work requirement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As state lawmakers are set to return to Topeka next month, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly keeps Medicaid expansion as a priority on her agenda. But even with announcing a plan with a work requirement, aimed at getting Republican support, GOP leadership in the Kansas House and Senate are already saying “no.”

Kansas is one of 10 states not to expand Medicaid in any capacity. The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature serves as the biggest hurdle to moving Kansas out of that group. Surveys show the policy to expand Medicaid in the state has support from the majority of Kansans.

Kelly’s latest proposal could cover people and families with an income up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. That is up to about $34,000 for a family of three. To qualify for Medicaid under expansion, an individual also would need to meet a work requirement, both to apply and maintain coverage when renewals are sent out every 12 months.

Kelly said this plan is also revenue neutral for Kansas, with 90 percent of expansion covered by federal funds, and eventually a hospital surcharge.

But the proposal isn’t removing opposition from GOP leadership in the state.

“They see [Medicaid expansion] as an expansion of government, and through committee assignments and overseeing how bills move through the process, they have made sure it doesn’t get passed,” said Emporia State Professor of Political Science, Michael Smith.

The issue is getting some bipartisan support as the issue is viewed as especially important in rural Kansas.

“A lot of rural constituents are affected by it and a lot of rural hospitals,” Smith said. “(Kansas) could probably have fewer rural hospitals closing if Medicaid expansion were implemented.”

Groups that advocate for expansion say this would help people with healthcare to fall into the insurance coverage gap. Those are people who make too much to qualify for Medicaid in Kansas, currently capped at up to 38 percent of the federal poverty level, but not enough for the private health insurance marketplace subsidies, which start at 100 percent.

April Holman, Alliance for a Healthy Kansas executive director, provided an example of a family of three, a parent and two children. She also explained that Kansans without kids aren’t eligible.

“They really don’t have options for getting affordable healthcare,” she said.

She said many don’t realize that Medicaid isn’t an option for everyone. Alliance for a Healthy Kansas has been a longtime advocate for Medicaid expansion, and the group is getting ready for another legislative session.

“These are not cash payments that go out to people. No one can survive on their healthcare insurance. It basically just gives access to affordable healthcare to people who don’t have it,” Holman said.

Alliance for a Healthy Kansas has been reaching out to local governments and collecting stories from Kansans. The group is also hosting a roundtable in Wichita on Dec. 20 from 1-2:30 pm at the Kansas Leadership Center. It will discuss expansion and how it intersects with behavioral health.

The expansion plan is also getting support from some county sheriffs in Kansas because it would assist with covering the healthcare costs of inmates. Counties are currently burdened with those costs.

But in statements, Republican leadership said the solution is more options for private insurance, not government.

