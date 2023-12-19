Jackson County Prosecutor working with police to help Plaza monitor holiday shopping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors are working with police and security to step up safety on the Country Club Plaza during the holiday shopping season.

In October, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker sent a letter to store owners, saying she wanted to create a direct path to her office and any theft caught on camera.

“It’s our opportunity to help police, put a little pressure off of them, and hopefully add pressure in the right place,” Peters Baker said. “I am offering to go in early to look at the Plaza security, see what they, see what kind of suspects they might have, see if there are any patterns, and then we are prioritizing those cases.”

Peters Baker said she wants everyone to feel safe while shopping, saying the Plaza is a wonderful place to go with family.

“If people are allowed to steal, the price for merchandise goes up for all of us, so we are just trying to hold people accountable,” Peters Baker said. “This is about a partnership and all partners holding people accountable.”

It’s a partnership Matt Retland, who works at Rally House on the Plaza, said he’s especially thankful for. “It makes me feel protected and safe and less worried about coming to work,” Retland said. “It’s the Christmas season. There are a lot more people around the store, and we can’t always keep an eye on everything.”

Retland said since this increased security effort, he’s noticed less criminal activity. “I’ve seen it firsthand, more prior to them stepping in,” Retland said. “The extra security around the Plaza, if anything happens, we can phone them, and they are here right away; it’s all extra security and safeness, and that feels good.”

While Peters Baker can’t talk specifics, she said they’ve looked at more than a dozen theft-related videos since starting this initiative. “We are working some things right now, we aren’t ready to talk about those particular things until the right moment, but I think we will see some results from this,” Peters Baker said.

Another part of the initiative is charging people who bring weapons into stores with a “weapons are not allowed” sign posted on the door.

According to Missouri law, people cannot bring weapons inside a store where that sign is posted. Peters Baker said they don’t plan on stopping this initiative any time soon.

