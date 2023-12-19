Jackson County Legislature votes down ordinance to put 3/8 cent sales tax on April ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County and Clay County have handled the negotiations for a new ballpark with the Kansas City Royals very differently, and neither county seems to be any closer to a deal.

The Royals have expressed interest in moving from the Truman Sports Complex to a new location but missed their self-imposed announcement deadline earlier this year.

The Jackson County Legislature introduced an ordinance Monday morning that would have approved ballot language for a 3/8 cent sales tax extension for voter approval in April. However, the ordinance did not pass.

Clay County Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte said even though the ordinance was presented in Jackson County, Clay County is still in negotiations.

“By no means is Clay County, North Kansas City out of the running,” Nolte said. “When we bring it up for discussion it will be a proposal that is professionally constructed, and it will be one that has given Clay County citizens the best return on their investment.”

After the Jackson County Legislature meeting Executive Frank White III, who is tasked with negotiating on the county’s behalf gave an update.

“There’s no deal,” White said. “Sometimes legislators are self-promoting, and they want to be the one to get the job done, and this job just can’t do it on your own.”

There is a deadline to get the negotiations done for an April vote, and in Missouri, any ballot language needs to be submitted by Jan. 23. However, the contention in Jackson County may push that date earlier, according to Jackson County District 1 Legislator Manny Abarca.

“Knowing the way the County Executive vetoes things around here, I would say probably around January 8,” Abarca said.

The ordinance to approve the sales tax extension was filed by Legislature Chairman, 4th District DaRon McGee. First District At-Large Legislator Jalen Anderson had a problem with the ordinance being presented before Frank White finished negotiating the deal – specifically the community benefits agreement.

“It was not discussed with anyone that was put on at literally the last minute on Thursday of last week,” Anderson said. “We need to stop the childish games. If we actually want to do this the right way and invest in the teams, and invest in the people of Jackson County. Let’s do it like grownups.”

