Highly touted Lee’s Summit North grad announces transfer from Oklahoma to Mizzou

FILE: Lee's Summit native Cayden Green attended Oklahoma as a freshman. After entering the...
FILE: Lee's Summit native Cayden Green attended Oklahoma as a freshman. After entering the transfer portal this off-season, he'll head to Mizzou.(Neal Jones/KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A couple Lee’s Summit North Broncos will be anchoring the trenches for the Missouri Tigers in the coming years.

On Tuesday, former Lee’s Summit North offensive lineman Cayden Green announced his intent to transfer from Oklahoma to Missouri. Green was a four-star prospect in high school and the 93rd-ranked player in the Class of 2023 according to 24/7 Sports.

The former Lee’s Summit North Bronco was one of the five best players in the transfer portal this off-season according to 24/7 Sports. He joins defensive end Williams Nwaneri, who ranks No. 5 nationally in 24/7 Sports Class of 2024 composite rankings.

READ MORE: SEC schedule reveal pairs Mizzou with old Big 12 foe Oklahoma

Those two local products are set to join a Missouri program that went 10-2 during the 2023 regular season and will play in the Cotton Bowl against No. 7 Ohio State on Dec. 29.

Green and the Tigers will take on his former school in Columbia on Nov. 9.

