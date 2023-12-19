‘He died doing what he loved best.’ Family remembers man killed in fatal accident while helping man in need

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A family is grieving the loss of an 80-year-old man hit by a car over the weekend. The man was identified as John H. Daniels of Kansas City, Kansas.

It happened Sunday at the intersection of I-635 and 38th Street where police say the victim stopped to give money to a homeless person. Daniels’ family tells KCTV Sunday morning he was on his way home from church at the New Beginning Missionary Baptist in KCK. He was a deacon there and had a reputation for helping others.

They say he died doing what he loved most: giving back.

“The thing that gives us comfort is that he died doing what he believed in,” said Daniels’ wife Al-Donna Daniels.

When her husband left church Sunday morning, she had a feeling something was wrong.

“Some of our friends that they all go to the same church, said that they all left at the same time and they were all coming in the same direction and yet he never made it,” said Daniels.

She called local hospitals to see if anyone under his name had checked in or if a police report had been filed. Then she received news of a car crash close to home.

“I knew the only reason he wouldn’t call, it had to be something drastic,” she said.

She later learned he died while doing an act of kindness. He pulled over and walked across the street to hand money to a man in need. He was hit while walking back to his car.

“He died doing what he loved doing best, helping somebody,” said Daniels.

It was this desire to help others that his family says he was known for. Children in the neighborhood looked to him as a father figure.

“We always had the ‘Kool-aid house’ is what we’d call it. Anybody and everybody was always welcome,” said Daniels’ daughter Joy Edwards.

Edwards says he would pick children up from church and bring them to his home, which became their haven. He would often host bible study.

“It was not uncommon to find a porch full of young people. After church all the young people wanted to come to our house,” said Edwards.

Although a painful loss, his family holds forgiveness in their heart for the driver. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

“We want to honor him and forgive and keep living and moving and laughing and loving,” said Edwards.

They also send their thoughts and prayers to the man Daniels helped before he died. The investigation is ongoing.

